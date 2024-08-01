Auto Sales In July 2024 Live: Bajaj Auto Up 11%, Escorts Tractor Sales Up 3.4%
Here's a look which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
Auto Sales In July 2024: Bajaj Auto
Total sales of Bajaj Auto Ltd. rose 11% year-on-year to 3.54 lakh units, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Total two-wheeler sales up 11% to 2.98 lakh units.
Total three-wheeler sales up 11% to 56,628 units.
Auto Sales In July 2024: Escorts Kubota
Total sales of Escorts Kubota Ltd. rose 3.6% year-on-year to 5,769 units in July 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Domestic sales up 3.6% year-on-year to 5,346 units.
Exports up 3.4% year-on-year to 423 units.
India's auto sales in July 2024 likely grew in low single-digits, supported by discounts, as inventory levels remained elevated.
While car sales are likely to stay muted, those of two-wheelers surged in the low double-digits last month, with Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Honda bringing in most of the gains, analysts said. The normal progress of the monsoon, as well as agri and jobs push in the budget, are likely to support rural demand. The industry itself is seen growing at 10% annually in fiscal 2025.
The single-digit growth story will, however, repeat in the commercial vehicle space. Nomura expects sales of trucks and buses to rise by about 6% in July and tractor sales to be just 3% higher.
Going ahead, there are a few positive cues.
A string of new launches in August—Tata Curvv, Mahindra Thar Roxx, BSA Goldstar 650, and an updated Royal Enfield Classic 350—should support volumes for the wider industry.
The budget as well as the normal monsoon should improve rural demand for both cars and two-wheelers, and farm equipment.
The extension of an EV subsidy scheme by two months to Sept. 30 should buoy electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales as well.