Auto Sales In July 2024 Live: Bajaj Auto Up 11%, Escorts Tractor Sales Up 3.4%

India's auto sales in July 2024 likely grew in low single-digits, supported by discounts, as inventory levels remained elevated.

While car sales are likely to stay muted, those of two-wheelers surged in the low double-digits last month, with Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Honda bringing in most of the gains, analysts said. The normal progress of the monsoon, as well as agri and jobs push in the budget, are likely to support rural demand. The industry itself is seen growing at 10% annually in fiscal 2025.

The single-digit growth story will, however, repeat in the commercial vehicle space. Nomura expects sales of trucks and buses to rise by about 6% in July and tractor sales to be just 3% higher.

Going ahead, there are a few positive cues.