Maruti Suzuki Has A Tough Road Ahead On Demand And Market Share Loss Concerns

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s unimpressive second-quarter results have analysts pointing to visible roadblocks ahead for India's largest carmaker.

The standalone net profit of the Swift maker fell 17.4% year-on-year to Rs 3,069 crore in the three months ending Sept. 30, on revenue that grew 0.4% to Rs 37,203 crore, as per results announced on Tuesday. While revenue met Bloomberg consensus estimates, profit had a big miss.

Ebitda margin came in at 11.9%, below Nomura and consensus estimates, impacted by higher sales promotion expenses and adverse commodity prices.

Nomura expressed concern about sustainability of margins in a tougher demand environment. "We believe festive growth has been supported by discounts and may not reflect underlying demand improving," the brokerage said in a note, after lowering the carmaker's domestic personal vehicle growth projection over three years.

The firm retained its 'neutral' rating on Maruti Suzuki India stock but reduced the target price from Rs 13,133 to Rs 12,455, implying a potential upside of 12.8% over the previous close. It also cut its Ebitda margin forecasts.