Markets Locked In Narrow Band, Says Analyst

It will be better to do stock-specific investment as there has not been any significant rally and it is very difficult to trade currently, according to Aditya Agarwala of Invest4Edu Pvt.

Although the NSE Nifty 50 has broken the hurdle of 22,150 or 22,200, whenever it comes near the 22,300 mark, the index experiences selling pressure, the Invest4Edu head of research and investment said.

"I feel that the markets are locked in a narrow band... 22,000 at the downside will act as immediate support and 22,300 will be an immediate hurdle," he told NDTV Profit.

On a stock-specific front, Agarwala recommends Sun TV Network Ltd. and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.