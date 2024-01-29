Markets Going Through Bull Market Correction, Says Helios' Dinshaw Irani

The markets ending lower on Friday, ahead of the long weekend, indicates a bull market correction that is not driven by any event, according to Dinshaw Irani.

"I think it's bull market correction which is happening. There are no specific negative events that are driving down the markets or giving you the trend," Irani, chief executive officer of Helios Capital Asset Management (India) Pvt., told NDTV Profit.

This is not a price correction, but more of a time correction. On the valuation front, "we are slightly more stretched" in comparison with the past, and it is putting some doubt in the investor's mind, he said.

Large caps are in line with the past historic levels and there are few pockets that are very frothy even in this space, Irani said.