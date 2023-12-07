Interim Budget 2024 Will Have 'No Spectacular Announcements', Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the upcoming February budget will be a vote on account, in line with tradition, rather than one of spectacular announcements.

The upcoming February budget will account for government expenditures till the new government is formed, Sitharaman said at the Confederation of Indian Industry's Global Economic Policy Forum on Thursday.

“It's a matter of truth that the February 2024 budget that will be announced will just be a vote on account. We are in an election year...the budget that the government presents will just be for expenditures of the government till a new government comes," she said. "No spectacular announcements will come at that time, we will have to wait till the full budget comes in July."

The minister also highlighted the need for India Inc. to infuse artificial intelligence into their working.