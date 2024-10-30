Marico Share Price Surges As Q2 Profit Beats Forecasts

Marico Ltd.'s share price surged up to 9.19% in early trading on Wednesday after the FMCG company reported a 20% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

The company posted a profit of Rs 433 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs 360 crore in the same period last year, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday. Bloomberg analysts had projected a consensus estimate of Rs 389 crore.

The FMCG company noted that positive demand trends in the first half signal an improving outlook for the second half. The company expects support from factors such as above-normal monsoon, government spending on the rural economy, and the festive season. But elevated food and retail inflation could be key near-term risks, it said.

Revenue increased by 8% to Rs 2,664 crore during the July–September period, up from Rs 2,476 crore a year earlier, though slightly below Bloomberg's consensus estimate of Rs 2,684 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 5% to Rs 522 crore, while the Ebitda margin narrowed by 50 basis points to 19.6% from 20.1% a year ago.