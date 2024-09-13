Margins In Pharma API Business Likely To Trough Out, Says DSP's Chirag Dagli

Do you believe specialty drug makers could actually have a stronger runway, now that insurance is also percolated, or health insurance has percolated, and people might have access to expensive treatments, which was not a case maybe 10 years ago. So just trying to understand, could specialty drugs of all kinds be showing a strong runway of growth and are Indian companies there to benefit from this?

Chirag, the other aspect is what to do with some of the recent developments that have happened in companies kind of specialising in that specialty drugs? I mean, suddenly we saw policy moves around cancer drugs, and some of the companies in that bucket have done really well. There have been other examples as well.

Chirag Dagli: So, specialty opportunity in India. Let's break the two pieces. One is in the developed market, like the U.S. and Europe, etc. and then there's obviously in India.

In India, I think we've seen most of the multinationals actually prioritise new product launches in India along with the developed market. So, this is a big change. I mean, it's a gradual change that has happened. But, you know, 10 years back, this was probably not there. Five years back, a little bit of this was there. Now increasingly, we're seeing most of the multinationals actually launch their new products, their patented products, in India, along with the developed world. So that's clearly something they see the potential for India.

You know, this is such a large market. 140 crore population, whichever way you slice and dice this, there will be a small market, like a Switzerland or a France that will just pop out of that. So, you know, the opportunity is clearly there, companies appreciating that, multinationals appreciating that, and certainly launching products, you know, on pattern products, along with the rest of the world, in India. Now, that's the India piece.

In the meanwhile, you know, incremental innovation, and a little bit of, you know, innovation that has been going on. That has been going on for a very long time, and that continues in the Indian market.

Now coming to the specialty part in the developed world, some of our larger companies have actually shown the way that this is not a small, this is a very, very balance sheet heavy, very, means a lot of cash flow, long gestation period, etc., to do well in the specialty piece. But some of our leaders in India have actually risen up to that opportunity and shown the way of how, you know, they can succeed, of, you know, selling specialty patented drugs in the developed world and more of this will happen, I think, as some of the companies lower down also, you know, reach a certain threshold of financial cash flows, they will also look to enter some of these markets with our own specialty products.

But that's some time away before we start seeing some, you know, where we can say that Indians are now doing very well in specialty, in the US. I think today, we are only seeing a couple of companies as a trend; it might take some time for it to develop.