Manba Finance Eyes Affordable Housing Loans Foray After Strong Market Debut

After a successful initial public offering, Manba Finance Ltd. plans to foray into the affordable housing loans segment to boost its assets under management, Managing Director Manish Shah said.

The non-banking finance company made its stock market debut on Monday, listing with a premium of over 25% on the BSE. The stock listed at Rs 150 apiece on the BSE, against the issue price of Rs 120.

Manba Finance has an AUM of over Rs 900 crore, and is prepared to increase it incrementally over the next few years, Shah told NDTV Profit.

“After this milestone (initial public offering), our capital adequacy level will improve. We will be able to leverage better,” he said.

The top executive outlined the plan to increase its business numbers in the next three to five years.

“So far there are three states where we just started operations in the last one year. First of all, we will focus and penetrate those states,” he said.