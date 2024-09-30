Manba Finance Shares List At 25% Premium Over Issue Price

Shares of Manba Finance Ltd. opened on the BSE at Rs 150 per share, a premium of 25% over the issue price of Rs 120 apiece, on Monday. The stock debuted at Rs 145 per share on the National Stock Exchange, marking a premium of 20.8%.

The initial public offering was subscribed was subscribed 224.10 times on Wednesday, making it the second largest book building subscription of the year. The company is aiming to raise up to Rs 150.84 crore from the IPO, which is an entirely fresh issue of 1.26 crore shares.

Part of the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the capital base, to meet the company’s future capital requirements.