Mamaearth Parent Honasa's Share Price Plunges 20% To See Worst Day Since Debut On Weak Earnings

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer Ltd.'s share price plunged 20% to fall below the listing price on Monday following multiple downgrades as the beauty and personal care company reported a surprise loss in the second quarter.

The Mamaearth parent posted a net loss of Rs 18.6 crore against a profit of Rs 29.4 crore in the year-ago period. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of a Rs 6-crore profit.

The management attributed the loss to transitioning from super-stockists to direct distributors in the top 50 cities. "However, this realignment will also strengthen offline go-to-market strategy in the quarters ahead, setting the stage for our next phase of growth," Chief Executive Officer Varun Alagh said.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. downgraded the company to 'sell' from 'buy' and cut the target price to Rs 300 from Rs 600, implying a downside of 20% from the previous close. Mamaearth is likely to see a decline in the financial year 2025, and will recover base in the next fiscal, the brokerage said.

Recouping in the long term would be daunting and it awaits proof of execution as the management aims for a business turnaround, it said.

Citi downgraded the stock to 'sell' from 'buy' and cut the target price amid growth challenges. Citi expects slower growth in the near term and says potential need for increased investments could pressure margins.