Honasa Consumer Q2 Results: Mamaearth Parent Posts Rs 18.6-Crore Loss

Over the past few months, Honasa Consumer has been implementing Project Neev to optimise their distribution model, Chief Executive Officer Varun Alagh said.

In this quarter, the company had taken strategic steps towards transitioning from super-stockists to direct distributors in top 50 cities, impacting their revenue and profit, leading to a slowdown for Mamaearth, according to the CEO.

"However, this realignment will also strengthen offline go-to-market strategy in the quarters ahead, setting the stage for our next phase of growth," Alagh said. "For us, strengthening our offline GTM capabilities and bringing Mamaearth back on the strong growth trajectory are our top priorities."