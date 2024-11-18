Honasa Consumer Gets 'Sell' Downgrade As Citi Sees Growth Challenges For Mamaearth

Mamaearth owner Honasa Consumer Ltd. got a 'sell' downgrade from Citi Research, after it posted a surprise loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The brokerage also cut its target price on the stock to Rs 300 per share.

Shares of Honasa Consumer plunged 20% on Monday to hit a lifetime low. The sharp decline comes over a year after the company's stock made its market debut on Nov. 7, 2023, at an issue price of Rs 330.

Citi's downgrade is based on growing concerns over Mamaearth's growth trajectory, which is facing significant challenges, it said. Despite strong performance from its newer brands like The Derma Co and Aqualogica, Mamaearth, which constitutes approximately two-thirds of Honasa’s business, is struggling to maintain its growth momentum, the brokerage said.

Citi’s latest report highlights several factors contributing to Honasa’s woes, with a 7% year-on-year decline in Q2 revenue being primary concern.