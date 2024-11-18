Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer Plunges 20%; Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?— Traders Corner

Is Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer Ltd., still a good choice to invest or is it better to exit at the current prices? Honasa Consumer Ltd.'s share price fell by 20% on Monday, dropping below its listing price after several downgrades.

The company, which owns Mamaearth, posted a loss of Rs 18.6 crore in the second quarter, reversing the Rs 29.4 crore profit reported in the same period last year.

"Even considering the lower profitability this quarter, one must note that the company took a Rs 60 crore write-down on inventories. Even after adjusting profitability for this one-off expense, it remains a very expensive stock," said Lancelot DCunha, Chief Investment Officer at ValueX Wealth Connect LLP.

"Given that we are not witnessing significant revenue growth and with the company's focus shifting to direct-to-consumer, which is far more challenging than B2B, the situation is complex," D'Cunha added. "In such circumstances, the stock's multiples need to be significantly re-rated downward to make it an attractive option," he noted.

DCunha suggested to exit at the price that you are getting right now. "If you get an option to exit, especially if it opens at this level or lower, take it because you will get it at a reasonable valuation," he said.