Lufthansa Set To Cut 4,000 Jobs By 2030 As AI And Automation Take Over

In an attempt to boost profitability and operational efficiency, Lufthansa is set to cut 4,000 jobs by 2030, the company confirmed on Monday.

The job cut is part of a major restructuring as the German airline company looks to fast-track the adoption of artificial intelligence and automation.

The job reductions will likely take place across Germany, with administrative roles mainly under the scanner.

This is the region where Lufthansa has struggled to cut costs the most, with the move expected to generate about 30 million euros annually, the company predicted.

The reductions will occur through higher digitisation, automation and product consolidation.