LTIMindtree Share Price Falls Despite Healthy Q2 Results

Shares of leading IT services provider LTIMindtree plunged over 5% in early trade on Friday, a day after the company announced its second quarter results.

The stock declined as much as 5.2% to touch an intraday low of Rs 6,060.8 apiece on the NSE, against its previous close of Rs 6,394.45 apiece.

In its earnings report for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, released on Thursday, LTIMindtree reported a 3.2% increase in its revenue to Rs 9,432.9 crore. The revenue was in line with the estimates of Rs 9,431 crore by analysts, as per a Bloomberg report.

Net profit of the company increased 10% year-on-year to Rs 1,251.6 crore in the July-September period, compared to the street estimates of Rs 1,226 crore.

The IT firm reported a 13% drop in its Ebit at Rs 1,458.2 crore. The Ebit was lower than the analysts’ estimates of Rs 1,462 crore.

The Ebitda margins declined to 15.5% in Q2 FY25 compared to 18.4% in Q2 FY24.