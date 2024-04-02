L&T Shares Hit Record After Citi Increases Target Price

Shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after its target price was raised by Citi Research, citing the ongoing capex upcycle and potential rerating in the sector.

The infrastructure company's order inflows continue to witness very strong traction due to infrastructure capex upcycles and strong oil & gas and civil infrastructure capex in the Middle East, Citi said in a note on April 1.

This, combined with strong operating performance, is leading to the rerating of the stock’s trading multiple, the brokerage said. "We think these are multi-year trends, and as a result, L&T remains our top pick in the India Infrastructure and Industrials space."

Citi has raised its target price for the multinational conglomerate to Rs 4,373 per share from an earlier Rs 4,082 per share. The revised target price implies a potential upside of 14% from Monday's closing on the BSE.