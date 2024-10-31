L&T Share Price Soars After Q2 Revenue Growth, Positive Outlook From Brokerages

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s share price jumped over 6% on Thursday, following the company’s steady quarterly earnings report and encouraging forecasts from brokerages.

For the September quarter, L&T reported a 20% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching Rs 61,554 crore, which aligned with market expectations. Operating profit rose by 13% to Rs 6,632 crore, although the Ebitda margin contracted slightly by 70 basis points to 10.33%. Net profit also saw a 7% increase, totaling Rs 4,113 crore.

Brokerages responded positively to L&T's performance, reinforcing their bullish outlook on the stock. Jefferies maintained a 'buy' rating, setting a target price of Rs 4,160 per share, which suggests a potential upside of 23%. The brokerage highlighted the significant growth in L&T’s engineering and construction margins, noting a 84% year-on-year increase in international execution, despite modest domestic order flow.