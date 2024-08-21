L&T Bags Large Transportation Infrastructure Order Near Navi Mumbai Airport

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s transportation infrastructure vertical bagged a large order worth under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area project. While the company did not disclose the financial details of the project, it qualifies those worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore as large orders.

The company secured an order for an integrated infrastructure development project in town planning schemes 2 to 7 under the NAINA Project in Maharashtra, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The project was awarded by City and Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. for integrated infrastructure development of roads, construction of various major and minor structures, and allied electrical works, it said.

The project will have four approach roads of 13.28 km with major structures, including three iconic steel bridges, minor bridges, underpasses, and approaches to structures. The project also involves the construction of utility works and allied electrical works, it said.

India’s largest engineering-to-construction company's first-quarter profit for fiscal 2025 rose, surpassing analysts' estimates. The net profit of the company increased 10.4% year-on-year to Rs 3,440 crore in the three months ended June. That compares with the Rs 2,928.8-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

L&T's stock rose as much as 1.19% during the day to Rs 3,615.3 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 0.93% higher at Rs 3,606.1 apiece, compared to a 0.12% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 1:07 a.m.