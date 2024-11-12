LIC Share Price Gains After JPMorgan Raises Target Price

Life Insurance Corp. of India's share price was up more than 2% on Tuesday after it posted strong second quarter results and got a ratings upgrade from JPMorgan.

The brokerage has upgraded LIC's rating to 'overweight' from 'underweight', after the insurer reported a 47% year-on-year growth in the Value of New Business, surpassing JPMorgan's expectations.

It also raised its price target to Rs 1,075 per share from Rs 790, a 36% increase, reflecting confidence in LIC's ability to sustain its growth momentum, driven by a favourable shift in its product mix.