LIC Q2 Results: Profit Down 3.7%, Misses Estimates

Life Insurance Corp.'s profit decreased during the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The state run insurer saw its consolidated net profit decline 3.7% year-on-year to Rs 7,729 crore in the quarter ended September from Rs 8,030 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The company was expected to see a bottom line of Rs 8,435 crore, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The country's largest insurer reported a net premium income growth of 12%, reaching Rs 1.2 lakh crore for the period as compared to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in the same period last year.

The company's solvency ratio improved to 1.98 from 1.9 in the year-ago period. The solvency ratio of an insurance company is how much capital it has compared to the risk it has taken on. As per regulatory requirements, insurance companies must maintain a solvency ratio of 1.5 and anything higher than this is considered good.

Gross non-performing assets narrowed to 1.72%, compared to 1.95% in the previous quarter.