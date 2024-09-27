LIC Pares Stake Worth Rs 314 Crore In Mahanagar Gas Via Open Market Sales

Life Insurance Corp. pared a stake worth around Rs 314 crore in Mahanagar Gas Ltd. through open market sales, according to an exchange filing made by the state-run insurer on Friday.

The shares were offloaded between Sept. 12 and Sept. 26. Cumulatively, LIC sold 20.7 lakh shares for an average price of Rs 1,521.3 apiece, it said.

The stake sale has lowered LIC's shareholding in the public sector gas distribution company by 2.1%. Before the shares were offloaded, the company held 89.2 lakh shares, or a 9.03% stake in MGL. It has now come down to 68.5 lakh shares or a 6.9% stake.

MGL is a major player in the city gas distribution business, holding the bulk of the market share in Mumbai and the adjoining Raigad region.