LIC Gets 'Overweight' Upgrade, Target Price Hike From JPMorgan On Strong Q2 VNB Growth

JPMorgan has upgraded Life Insurance Corp. of India's rating to 'overweight' from 'underweight', following a strong performance in the second-quarter of financial year 2025.

The brokerage has also raised its price target for the insurer to Rs 1,075 per share from Rs 790, a 36% increase, reflecting confidence in LIC's ability to sustain its growth momentum, driven by a favourable shift in its product mix.

This upgrade comes after LIC reported a 47% year-on-year growth in the Value of New Business, surpassing JPMorgan's expectations.

LIC's VNB for Q2 FY25 reached Rs 2,941 crore, driven by a 26% YoY growth in Annualised Premium Equivalent and a 2.6% YoY margin expansion, bringing the margin to 17.9%.

The margin improvement was primarily attributed to a higher contribution from individual non-participating (non-par) products, which made up 19% of the total APE in the quarter, up from just 7% a year earlier. This shift in product mix has been a key factor in the insurer’s outperformance, especially given the broader industry challenges, including lower bond yields and higher product benefits.