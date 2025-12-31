'Liability Remains': Why Experts Say Vodafone’s AGR Relief Will Disappoint Market

Market and legal experts reacted with a cautionary note, after sources said that the Union Cabinet has approved a relief package for the debt-laden Vodafone Idea, freezing its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues at Rs 87,695 crore, and rescheduling the payment from FY32 to FY41.

The Telecom Department will also reassess the AGR dues frozen based on the Deduction Verification Guidelines and audit reports, the sources added.

In addition, the AGR dues pertaining to FY18 and FY19 (already finalised by the Supreme Court order of 2020) will be payable by Vodafone Idea over FY26 to FY31, without change, the persons privy to the development added. However, there was no formal announcement after the Cabinet meeting.