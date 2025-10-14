LG Electronics Share Price In Focus Today; GMP Signals Bumper Listing

Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. will be one of the top market topics in focus today as investors await the debut of one of the largest consumer electronics companies on the stock market. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, October 14.

The unlisted shares of LG Electronics are witnessing strong demand in the private market as the Grey Market Premium (GMP) soared to an all-time high on Monday. Focus will also remain on the pre-listing and post-listing performance of one of the biggest IPOs of 2025, which created history by becoming the first IPO in India to cross the Rs 4 lakh crore mark in total subscription value.

The three-day public issue received bids for 385 crore shares against 7.13 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 54.02 times. The allotment status for the IPO was finalised on Friday, and refunds and credit of shares were also completed by Monday night.

The grey market premium for the LG Electronics IPO has shown consistent gains since the IPO opened for subscription on October 7.

With its listing scheduled to happen today, here’s a look at the estimated listing price of LG Electronics India and some key details regarding its IPO.