LG Electronics Share Price In Focus Today; GMP Signals Bumper Listing
Following a bumper subscription, investor focus will now shift to the listing of the LG Electronics India IPO. The grey market signals (GMP) a robust debut for IPO investors.
Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. will be one of the top market topics in focus today as investors await the debut of one of the largest consumer electronics companies on the stock market. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, October 14.
The unlisted shares of LG Electronics are witnessing strong demand in the private market as the Grey Market Premium (GMP) soared to an all-time high on Monday. Focus will also remain on the pre-listing and post-listing performance of one of the biggest IPOs of 2025, which created history by becoming the first IPO in India to cross the Rs 4 lakh crore mark in total subscription value.
The three-day public issue received bids for 385 crore shares against 7.13 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 54.02 times. The allotment status for the IPO was finalised on Friday, and refunds and credit of shares were also completed by Monday night.
The grey market premium for the LG Electronics IPO has shown consistent gains since the IPO opened for subscription on October 7.
With its listing scheduled to happen today, here’s a look at the estimated listing price of LG Electronics India and some key details regarding its IPO.
LG Electronics India Expected Listing Price
The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the LG Electronics India IPO was Rs 430 as of 7:00 a.m. on October 14. With the upper end of the price band set at Rs 1,140, the IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 1,570 (upper band plus the last GMP), indicating an expected gain of 37.72% per share.
This suggests the stock will list with a potential 38% listing pop when it debuts on the stock market today. The current grey market premium of Rs 430 is the highest recorded for the IPO since it began trading in the private market, showing rapid gains since the public issue opened for subscription on October 7. The GMP was as low as Rs 145 initially, then rose to Rs 250 on October 5, gained further to Rs 300 on Wednesday, and closed at Rs 395 on Friday.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
LG Electronics India IPO
The Rs 11,607 crore IPO is a complete Offer-for-Sale (OFS) by the Korean parent, LG Electronics Inc. No fresh capital is being raised for LG India's operations; thus, the proceeds from the IPO go entirely to the selling shareholder. This issue, which represents one of the biggest IPOs in India’s consumer electronics market, comprises 10.18 million shares at the upper price band of Rs 1,140.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share.
Morgan Stanley India Co., JPMorgan India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd., and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the bankers for the IPO. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.