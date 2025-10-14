Business NewsMarketsLG Electronics Share Price Live: Shares Trade Flat After Stellar D-Street Debut With 50% Gains
LG Electronics Share Price Live: Shares Trade Flat After Stellar D-Street Debut With 50% Gains

The shares of LG Electronics' IPO debuted at a 50% premium over the issue price at Rs 1,719 on NSE.

14 Oct 2025, 10:10 AM IST i
The shares of LG Electronics' IPO debuted at 50% premium over issue price at Rs 1,719 at NSE (Image Source: LG)
All eyes are on the big name LG Electronics that is set to make its D-Street debut today. Stay with us as we cover the latest discovery prices, the grey market premium and all the key details you need to know.
LG Electronics Share Price: Shares Trade Flat

The shares of LG Electronics after a bumper listing is now trading flat on the exchanges. On NSE the scrip was trading at Rs 1,702 apiece, trading 0.50% lower compared to a 0.16% decline in the Nifty 50 as of 10:08 a.m.


LG Electronics IPO: Lists With 50% Premium

The shares of LG Electronics' IPO debuted at 50% premium over issue price at Rs 1,719 on the NSE. The shares have listed on the BSE with a 50.44% premium at Rs 1,715.


LG Electronics IPO: Discovery Price

LG Electronics discovery price is Rs 1,710.10, a 50% premium over the IPO price of Rs 1,140 as of 9:54 a.m. While on the BSE, the discovery price has settled higher at Rs 1,715, implying a 50.44% premium.


LG Electronics IPO Listing Live: Pre-Open Price

LG Electronics's pre-open price is Rs 1,710, a 50% premium over the IPO price of Rs 1,140 on the NSE as of 9:46 a.m. On the BSE, the pre-open price is Rs 1,715, with an 50.44% premium.


LG Electronics IPO Live: Pre-Open Session In Progress

The pre-open order placement session is in progress for LG Electronics.

This will last for 45 minutes (9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.), during which orders may be entered, modified, and cancelled. No orders will be executed during this time.











