LG Electronics India Share Price Soars After Blockbuster IPO

Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. soared after its stock market debut on Tuesday following an IPO that drew record bids. The scrip opened at Rs 1,710.10 on the NSE and Rs 1,715 on the BSE, compared to the issue price of Rs 1,140. The listing price marked a premium of 50%.

The unlisted shares of LG Electronics witnessed strong demand in the private market as the Grey Market Premium (GMP) jumped ahead of listing. The IPO was one of the biggest issues of 2025 and created history by becoming the first IPO in India to cross the Rs 4 lakh crore mark in total subscription value.

The Rs 11,607 crore IPO was a complete Offer-for-Sale by the Korean parent, LG Electronics Inc. No fresh capital was raised for LG India's operations; thus, the proceeds from the IPO went entirely to the selling shareholder.

The three-day public issue received bids for 385 crore shares against 7.13 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 54.02 times. The allotment status for the IPO was finalised on Friday, and refunds and credit of shares were also completed by Monday night.