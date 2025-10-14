Blockbuster Listing! LG Electronics Shares List at 50% Premium; Should You Buy? Check Target Price
LG Electronics Share Price Latest Updates: The shares of LG Electronics' IPO debuted at a 50% premium over the issue price at Rs 1,719 at the NSE. The shares have been listed on the BSE with a 50.44% premium at Rs 1,715.
LG Electronics's pre-open price is Rs 1,710, a 50% premium over the IPO price of Rs 1,140 on the NSE as of 9:46 a.m. On the BSE, the pre-open price is Rs 1,715, with a 50.44% premium.
Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. are in focus on Tuesday as investors await the debut of one of the largest consumer electronics companies on the stock market.
The unlisted shares of LG Electronics are experiencing strong demand in the private market, with the grey market premium (GMP) reaching an all-time high on Tuesday. The GMP for the LG Electronics IPO has shown consistent gains since the IPO opened for subscription on October 7.
Focus will also remain on the pre-listing and post-listing performance of one of the biggest IPOs of 2025, which created history by becoming the first IPO in India to cross the Rs 4 lakh crore mark in total subscription value.
Multiple brokerages, including Nomura, Motilal Oswal, and Ambit, have initiated coverage on LG Electronics India Ltd. with a ‘Buy’ rating, implying a 58% upside from its IPO price of Rs 1,140 ahead of its listing on October 14. The brokerages see LG Electronics India as a strong play on India’s mass premiumisation trend, export potential, and B2B expansion.
With its listing scheduled to happen soon, here’s a look at the estimated listing price of LG Electronics India, brokerage target price, and some key details regarding its IPO.
LG Electronics India Expected Listing Price
The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the LG Electronics India IPO was Rs 430 as of 8:00 a.m. on October 14. With the upper end of the price band set at Rs 1,140, the IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 1,570 (upper band plus the last GMP), indicating an expected gain of 37.72% per share.
This suggests the stock will list with a potential 38% listing pop when it debuts on the stock market today.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
LG Electronics India Target Price
Nomura
Initiates 'Buy' with a price target of Rs 1,800. Expects the company to trade at the mid-point of the trading band of 30-45x.
Motilal Oswal
Initiates coverage with a target price of Rs 1,800. Expects LG to trade at higher multiples given its strong return ratios
Ambit
Initiates coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,820. GST cuts are expected to help growth revival.
LG Electronics India IPO
The Rs 11,607 crore IPO is a complete Offer-for-Sale (OFS) by the Korean parent, LG Electronics Inc. No fresh capital is being raised for LG India's operations; thus, the proceeds from the IPO go entirely to the selling shareholder. This issue, which represents one of the biggest IPOs in India’s consumer electronics market, comprises 10.18 million shares at the upper price band of Rs 1,140.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share.
Morgan Stanley India Co., JPMorgan India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd., and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the bankers for the IPO. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.