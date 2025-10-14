Blockbuster Listing! LG Electronics Shares List at 50% Premium; Should You Buy? Check Target Price

LG Electronics Share Price Latest Updates: The shares of LG Electronics' IPO debuted at a 50% premium over the issue price at Rs 1,719 at the NSE. The shares have been listed on the BSE with a 50.44% premium at Rs 1,715.

LG Electronics's pre-open price is Rs 1,710, a 50% premium over the IPO price of Rs 1,140 on the NSE as of 9:46 a.m. On the BSE, the pre-open price is Rs 1,715, with a 50.44% premium.

Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. are in focus on Tuesday as investors await the debut of one of the largest consumer electronics companies on the stock market.

The unlisted shares of LG Electronics are experiencing strong demand in the private market, with the grey market premium (GMP) reaching an all-time high on Tuesday. The GMP for the LG Electronics IPO has shown consistent gains since the IPO opened for subscription on October 7.

LG Electronics's pre-open price is Rs 1,710, a 50% premium over the IPO price of Rs 1,140 on the NSE as of 9:46 a.m. On the BSE, the pre-open price is Rs 1,715, with a 50.44% premium.

Focus will also remain on the pre-listing and post-listing performance of one of the biggest IPOs of 2025, which created history by becoming the first IPO in India to cross the Rs 4 lakh crore mark in total subscription value.

Multiple brokerages, including Nomura, Motilal Oswal, and Ambit, have initiated coverage on LG Electronics India Ltd. with a ‘Buy’ rating, implying a 58% upside from its IPO price of Rs 1,140 ahead of its listing on October 14. The brokerages see LG Electronics India as a strong play on India’s mass premiumisation trend, export potential, and B2B expansion.

With its listing scheduled to happen soon, here’s a look at the estimated listing price of LG Electronics India, brokerage target price, and some key details regarding its IPO.