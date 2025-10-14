LG Electronics India Coverage Begins With Strong 'Buy' Calls Ahead Of Listing

Multiple brokerages including Nomura, Motilal Oswal and Ambit have initiated coverage on LG Electronics India Ltd. with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,800, implying a 58% upside from its IPO price of Rs 1,140 ahead of its listing on Oct.14. The brokerages sees LGI as a strong play on India’s mass premiumisation trend, export potential, and B2B expansion.

“India’s demographics provide structural growth visibility for large appliances,” Nomura stated in its note, highlighting the low penetration levels of white goods such as air conditioners (12%), washing machines (22%), and refrigerators (35%) compared to global standards.