Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Review: Deposit Growth, Impact On Margin Key Focus Areas

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s pace of deposit accretion and its impact on margin remain key focus areas in the coming quarters, according to brokerages.

"Amid heightened competition for deposits, we remain watchful on the pace of deposit accretion for the bank and the impact on margins over coming quarters," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said in a note dated July 21.

The private lender's standalone net profit rose 81% year-on-year to Rs 6,249 crore in the three months ended June. This was mainly aided by a one-time gain from divestment of 70% stake in general insurance arm at Rs 3,512 crore and shown as an exceptional item.

Net interest income, or the lender's core income, rose 9.7% year-on-year to Rs 6,843 crore in April-June period. Provisions for the quarter rose 59% to Rs 578.4 crore. Asset quality stayed flat with gross non-performing asset ratio at 1.39% sequentially. Net NPA also stayed flat at 0.35%, compared to 0.34% in the previous quarter.

"The NIM for the bank saw a sharp sequential decline to 5.02% (-26 bps QoQ) on the back of a continued rise in the cost of funds as well as a TD-led deposit growth," Bernstein Research said.