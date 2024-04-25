Kotak Mahindra Bank Crisis: Regulator's Crackdown Wipes Out Nearly Rs 40,000 Crore In Market Value

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. lost over Rs 39,822.61 crore in market capitalisation on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India cracked the whip on the private lender. The central bank on Wednesday told the lender to cease and desist the issue of fresh credit cards and the onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels with immediate effect.

Shares of the private lender tanked over 13% intraday, to an over three-year low of Rs 1,602 per share. It later pared some loss to close 10.91% lower at Rs 1,642 apiece, compared to an 0.75% gains in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

This decline in the market value helped its competitor, Axis Bank Ltd. pip Kotak Mahindra to become the third largest private bank in the country. Overall, Axis Bank became the fourth largest bank.

To add to troubles, brokerages slashed their target price for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. as the private lender's growth and interest margins could be adversely impacted due to this action.