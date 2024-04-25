Kotak Mahindra Banks Shares Tank After RBI Bars New Online Clients, Credit Cards
Kotak Mahindra Bank lost over Rs 36,600 crore in market capitalisation in early trade on Thursday as the stock hit a lower circuit.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank hit a 10% lower circuit on Thursday and were trading at a three-year low after the Reserve Bank of India's recent crackdown. The central bank directed the third-largest private lender by market capitalisation to cease and desist the issue of fresh credit cards and the onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels with immediate effect.
Brokerages meanwhile have slashed their target price for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. as the private lender's growth and interest margins could be adversely impacted due to this action.
As of 9:24 a.m., Kotak Mahindra Bank lost over Rs 36,600 crore in market capitalization. The private lender also has about 1.63 million shares trade hands in a bunch, according to Bloomberg.
Kotak Mahindra's stock fell as much as 10% during the day to hit a lower circuit of Rs 1,658.55 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 9.59% lower at Rs 1,666 apiece, compared to a 0.31% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:20 a.m.
It has fallen 11.82% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 389 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 33.
Twenty five out of the 44 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 15 recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.4%.