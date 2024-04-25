Kotak Mahindra Banks Shares Tank After RBI Bars New Online Clients, Credit Cards

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank hit a 10% lower circuit on Thursday and were trading at a three-year low after the Reserve Bank of India's recent crackdown. The central bank directed the third-largest private lender by market capitalisation to cease and desist the issue of fresh credit cards and the onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels with immediate effect.

Brokerages meanwhile have slashed their target price for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. as the private lender's growth and interest margins could be adversely impacted due to this action.

As of 9:24 a.m., Kotak Mahindra Bank lost over Rs 36,600 crore in market capitalization. The private lender also has about 1.63 million shares trade hands in a bunch, according to Bloomberg.