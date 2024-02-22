Key Indices At Support Levels, Near-Term Trend Bullish, Says Axis Securities Analyst

The Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty indices are holding ground on their important support areas for a near-term trend that is likely to remain bullish, according to Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities Ltd.

"The overall structure of the market is on the bullish side; we're protected at the support level of 21,900," Palviya, senior vice president-technical and derivatives research at the brokerage, told NDTV Profit.

"On the higher side, 22,100–22,200 are the major call concentration areas. The major short covering move will play out at the 22,150 mark," he said, projecting likely consolidation in the benchmark.

The Nifty Bank took support from the put concentration level of 46,500, he said, adding 47,000–47,200 as the major call concentration on the higher side. "If we are able to take out those levels in this pullback, then it's possible we can see short covering towards 47,600–47,800."

Towards the end of the February series, this momentum can extend and see the Nifty scaling new highs, he said.