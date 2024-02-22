Cabinet Approves Hike In Sugarcane FRP By Rs 25 to Rs 340 Per Quintal For 2024-25 Season

This is the highest Fair and Remunerative Price for sugarcane announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government since coming to power in 2014. In terms of quantum, this is the second time that the Modi government has increased the FRP by Rs 25 per quintal in one go.