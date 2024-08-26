KEC International Hits Over Three-Week High After Multiple Order Wins

KEC International Ltd. jumped 9% to over three-week high on Monday after it received multiple orders worth collectively Rs 1,079 crore. The global infrastructure major received orders in transmission and distribution category from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and India.

In India, KEC International will supply 765 kilo voltage and 400 kV transmission lines to a private developer, according to an exchange filing company released on Friday. It will provide 230 kV and 132 kV transmission lines to Saudia Arabia and Oman, respectively.

KEC International will also supply towers, hardware, and poles in North America, the exchange filing said. The company will also supply cables to Indian entities, and overseas.

KEC International did not disclose the name of the entities who have placed the orders in the exchange filing.