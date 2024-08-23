KEC International Wins Orders Worth Rs 1,079 Crore From Domestic, Global Clients

KEC International Ltd. announced on Friday that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,079 crore across its transmission, distribution, and cable businesses. The company's cables division won orders for supplying various types of cables both domestically and internationally, according to an exchange filing.

The transmission and distribution business also secured significant projects, including 765 kV and 400 kV transmission lines from a private developer in India, 230 kV and 132 kV transmission line orders in Saudi Arabia and Oman, and an order for upgrading an existing 400 kV transmission line in the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, the company received orders for supplying towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.