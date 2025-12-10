Kaynes Tech Shares Plunge 8% Post One-Day Relief As Kotak Securities Cuts Target Price

According to Kotak's report on Wednesday, certain aspects with respect to intangible accounting and elevated working capital still remains unclear. It also said that the company's guidance for financial year 2026 is at risk. Last week, among its many allegations, the Kotak report had highlighted a sharp rise in contingent liabilities, estimated at 18% of net worth.

"The generation of positive operating cash flow in financial year 2026, improvement in internal controls, and timely execution of PCB and OSAT expansion will be crucial," said Kotak on Kaynes Tech in its note today.

Earlier, the brokerage pointed to the subsidiary’s 28% reported net margin in the second half of the year and an implied payback period of six months.

The management of Kaynes had clarified earlier in an analyst call that the company will turn cash flow positive by the end of the financial year and that the discrepancies in disclosures will not be repeated again.