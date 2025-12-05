Kaynes Tech Management Denies Kotak Allegations; Admits ‘Error’ in Disclosure

In the wake of Kotak Institutional Equities' critical report, Kaynes Tech's Executive Vice Chairman Ramesh Kunhikannan has spoken to NDTV Profit, where he defended the company's financial reporting practices.

Responding to the Kotak report that flagged several account inconsistencies and rising contingent liabilities, Kunhikannan pushed back against the broader allegations.

"As far as we are concerned, there is no inconsistency," he told NDTV Profit.

Among its many allegations, the Kotak report had highlighted a sharp rise in contingent liabilities, estimated at 18% of net worth.

Kunhikannan attributed this to bill discounting and working capital requirements specific to the metering business, where government receivables often face delays.