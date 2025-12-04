Kaynes Tech Share Price Declines, Stock Down Over 22% In One Month

Kaynes Technology Ltd.'s share price fell 4.56% on Thursday to trade lower at Rs 5,065 apiece. The company' share price has fallen over 7% in last five days and nearly 22.7% in one month.

However, in its second quarter results the company's consolidated revenue climbed 34.6% to Rs 906 crore, compared to Rs 673 crore in the previous quarter. Operating profit also saw a sharp rise of 34.8% to Rs 131 crore, while the EBIT margin held steady at 14.5%, indicating consistent operational efficiency despite higher volumes. Net profit surged 58% to Rs 152 crore, up from Rs 96 crore in the prior quarter.

Kaynes Technology is among India’s leading integrated electronics manufacturers, offering end-to-end solutions with IoT capabilities. The company operates across the full spectrum of Electronics System Design and Manufacturing services. Its expertise spans concept design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing, and lifecycle support, catering to major sectors such as automotive, industrial, electric vehicles, aerospace, space technology, strategic electronics, medical devices, railways, IoT, and IT, among others.