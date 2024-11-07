Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Rises After MSCI Upgrade

Share price of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday when MSCI announced the company's upgrade to mid-cap from small-cap segment.

Along with Kalyan Jewellers, Voltas Ltd., and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. were also moved to mid-cap segment of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and no Indian stocks were removed from MSCI Emerging Markets Index in the current review.

Thursday's gains come on top of 7% advance on Wednesday.