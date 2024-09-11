Jubilant Pharmova Hits Record After US Regulator Rules Voluntary Action For Washington Unit

Shares of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. hit record high Wednesday after the US drug authority did not take any regulatory action against its subsidiary's facility in Washington.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC, the subsidiary, received 'voluntary action indicated' from the US Food and Drug Administration after inspection at its Spokane manufacturing facility from May 28 and June 6.

The US FDA classified the inspection as voluntary action indicated, which means objectionable practices and conditions are found in the facility. However, the American drug authority isn't convinced to take any regulatory actions.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Inc., which is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Ltd., the pharma company said in the exchange filing.