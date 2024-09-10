Jubilant Pharmova Arm Gets US FDA Note For Washington Facility

Drugmaker Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. announced on Tuesday that the manufacturing facility of its arm, Jubilant HollisterStier, based in Washington, has received 'voluntary action indicated' from the US Food and Drug Administration.

"The regulatory agency intimated that pursuant to its audit of JHS’ contract manufacturing facility located at Spokane, Washington (USA) from May 28, 2024, to June 6, 2024, it has determined the inspection classification of the facility as 'Voluntary Action Indicated'," the company said in an exchange filing.

A VAI classification means that "objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action", according to the US FDA's website.

Shares of the company closed 0.12% lower at Rs 1,030 apiece on the NSE, compared with 0.42% gains in the benchmark Nifty .