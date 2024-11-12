Jubilant FoodWorks Share Price At Over One-Month High As Analysts See Bright Spots In Q2 Results

Citi reiterated its 'buy' rating on Jubilant with a slightly reduced target price of Rs 700 per share from Rs 715 apiece, implying a potential upside of 16.3%, citing the company’s impressive operational performance amid challenging consumer sentiment. Key initiatives, including the waiver of delivery fees and reduced order thresholds, led to a 2.8% same-store sales growth and an 11.4% boost in delivery LFL growth, further driving up monthly active users by 18.5% year-over-year.

Citi remains optimistic about Jubilant’s ability to improve its margins and lead in the Quick Service Restaurant space, noting the company’s aggressive expansion plans for Popeyes and the momentum expected to accelerate in the third quarter.

However, Citi also adjusted its FY25-27 revenue and Ebitda estimates by 3% and 5-7%, respectively, considering the near-term impact of delivery cost reductions on margins. Potential risks include inflation pressures, increased competition, and a sluggish consumer environment, though upside possibilities include margin improvements and potential expansion gains from overseas and new ventures.