JTL Industries Board Approves Stock Split To Face Value Of Rs 1

The board of directors of JTL Industries Ltd. has approved the proposed share split of the company in the meeting held on Thursday.

As part of the proposal, one share with a face value of Rs 2 will be split into two equity shares with a reduced face value of Rs 1, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The share split is subject to the approval from the shareholders that is expected to be received during the extraordinary general meeting scheduled on Oct. 26. Also, the record date for the share split will be informed to the stock exchanges in due course, the filing said.

The division of shares will help in improve the liquidity of the company's shares in the capital market along with making the shares more affordable and accessible to small investors, said the filing. The company's shares will get split within two months from the date of the board's approval.

The pipe and tube manufacturing company has issued a stock split only once previously—in Oct. 2021—when shares were split into Rs 2 from Rs 10.