JTL Industries Share Price Gains As Q2 Sales Jump 26%

Shares of JTL Industries Ltd. jumped over 2% during the final hour of trade on Tuesday, as the company announced a 26% jump in its sales volume during the quarter ended September 2024.

The pipes and tube manufacturer recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 1.3 lakh metric tonnes in the second quarter. This marked a growth of 26.3% compared to 81,686 MT achieved in the year-ago period.

For the first half of this fiscal, the company recorded total sales of 1.99 lakh MT, marking a growth of 25.4% over 1.59 lakh MT in the year-ago period.

"Export sales continued to grow, with H1FY25 export volumes reaching 18,219 MT, a significant increase from 8,897 MT recorded in H1FY24. This represents a growth rate of 104.74%," the company said in a release.

The share of exports stood at around 9.13% of the total sales volume for the first half of this fiscal, it noted.