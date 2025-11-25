JPMorgan Sees PVC Risks But Stays Overweight On India Pipes; Prefers Astra Over Supreme

JPMorgan has reiterated its Overweight stance on India’s pipe makers despite near-term PVC price risks, citing favorable risk-reward after recent corrections and strong market share gains.

The brokerage cut its target price on Astral Ltd. to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,800 and on Supreme Industries Ltd. to Rs 4,200 from Rs 4,760, while continuing to prefer Astra, expecting industry demand recovery in the second half and pricing support.