Jockey-Licensee Page Industries' Share Price Up As It Gets 'Buy' From Motilal Oswal

Page Industries Ltd.'s share price gained over 4% to its highest level in a year on Friday after Motilal Oswal upgraded the stock's rating to 'buy' with a target price of Rs 54,000, implying an upside of 20%.

The brokerage cited robust performance in the second quarter of the current fiscal, with the company reporting an 11% year-on-year sales growth, driven by a 7% volume increase—significantly outperforming expectations.

Demand picked up sequentially, particularly during the festive season, and Page Industries has also managed to reduce trade inventory by three days, improving its secondary order fulfillment, said Motilal Oswal.

With healthy volume growth projected to sustain, new product launches in the women's and kids' categories, and the upcoming Orissa facility expected to boost capacity, Page Industries' earnings outlook looks promising, the brokerage said. Motilal Oswal forecasts a stable Ebitda margin of 20-21% for fiscals 2025 to 2027, making the stock an attractive pick in the consumer space.

Citi, on the other hand, maintained its 'buy' call on the stock and hiked the target price to Rs 35,800 from Rs 33,100 earlier, on the back of better-than-expected margins.