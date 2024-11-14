Jio Financial To Zomato: These Shares Are Up Ahead Of Entry Into India's Derivatives Trading

Shares of most of the 45 stocks that are set to enter India's Future and Option segment from the month's end surged in trade on Thursday, after the biggest bourse announced the inclusion.

The list of entrants includes Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., BSE Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. and Zomato Ltd., according to National Stock Exchange of India.

The NSE will inform the members of the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of these 45 companies on Nov. 28, through a circular.

The other companies entering the NSE F&O segment include Angel One Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Housing & Urban Development Corporation, One 97 Communications Ltd., NHPC Ltd. and SJVN Ltd.

This move by the exchange is in order to deepen market participation in equities and to enhance the price discovery and is expected to improve market liquidity.

The additions come as Bank Nifty, the most popular derivative, bids farewell on Wednesday. This follows the new framework launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India last month. These measures will also be effective from February 2025.