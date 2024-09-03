Jio Financial Shares At One-Month High On F&O Inclusion Hopes

Jio Financial Services Ltd. rose to the highest level in over one month on Tuesday after Nuvama said the stocks may be added for trading in the derivative segment. This could pave the way for the company's inclusion in the NSE Nifty 50 list by 2025.

The Securities Exchange Board of India's effort to limit volatility and price manipulation in futures derivative segments may lead to the exclusion of 18 stocks, according to Nuvama. Simultaneously, the segment may include 80 companies, including Zomato Ltd. and Jio Financial Services Ltd., the brokerage said.

Additionally, Jio Financial Services said Friday it is in the process of launching loans on property and securities. The annual general meeting presentation to the exchanges revealed the beta launch of its home loan program in 2024.