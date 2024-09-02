Zomato In, Gujarat Gas Out — Tighter SEBI Norms On F&O Liquidity To Cut Out 18 Stocks

Market regulator's move to curb liquidity and price manipulation in the derivate segment might lead to an exclusion of 18 stocks, including Gujarat Gas Ltd., United Breweries Ltd. and Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd., according to Nuvama Research.

Meanwhile, about 80 companies—including "strong contenders" such as Zomato Ltd., and Jio Financial Services Ltd.—could be included as per the latest revisions by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The new rules could also propel two names into the Nifty 50 in the 2025 rejig, the brokerage said in a note dated Aug. 30.

The real excitement kicks in if F&O inclusion for both these names happens within the next few months, it said. "According to Nuvama Alternative’s calculations, this could pave the way for Zomato and Jio to enter the Nifty 50 in the March 2025 review."