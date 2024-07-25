Jindal Steel Shares Dip After Q1 Profit Decline

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.'s shares dipped on Thursday after its first quarter net profit declined.

The company reported a 21% fall in profit to Rs 1,338 crore in the quarter-ended June 30, 2024, as compared with Rs 1,692 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Bloomberg analysts had estimated a Rs 1,319-crore net profit.

Jindal Steel and Power (Mauritius) Ltd., along with other subsidiaries, has been incurring loss over the years.

The steel manufacturer reported an 8% YoY rise in the top line at Rs 13,618 crore for the April-June quarter, against Rs 12,588 crore in the same quarter last year, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 13,194 crore.